KYS Block Party
#KYSBlockParty: Goldlink Performs Go-Go Version Of “Crew” Live With New Impressionz

J.R. Bang
DMV’s own Goldlink‘s single “Crew” is one of the biggest songs out right now! Now image if you had a Go-Go band, let’s say New Impressionz and put them on stage with Link to perform the song live. How would that work out?

Watch Goldlink and New Impressionz get the #KYSBlockParty crowd crankin and let us know how you like it!

Also watch Goldlink in an exclusive interview with Angie Ange below.

