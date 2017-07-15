[Music Video] “F*** The Summer Up” + “Type Different” by King Combs

Rap Royalty, King Combs

As influential as Diddy is in the music business, I’m sure he encourages his children to leave an imprint amongst the culture! Sean Comb’s youngest son, Christian Casey Combs, 19 years old, is the next rapper to come up from rap royalty. Signed to Epic Records, and his father’s label, Bad Boy Records, Combs released two songs along with their music videos to “F*** The City Up” and “Type Different.” Do you think he’s 2018 XXL Freshman worthy?

Here’s a list of more Rap Royalty, rappers with famous parents!

Young B (Bun B’s Son)

Ray Ray (Benzino’s Son)

Domani Harris (T.I.’s Son)

Lil Eazy-E (Eazy-E’s Son)

Baby Pun (Big Pun’s Son)

Young Justice (GZA’s Son)

Lil Romeo (Master P’s Son)

Young Juve (Juvenile’s Son)

Jaquan Shakur (Tupac’s Son)

Cory Gunz (Peter Gunz’s Son)

Ivyana (Lil Boosie’s Daughter)

Jaden Smith (Will Smith’s Son)

Diggy Simmons (Rev Run’s Son)

Nefu Da Don (Queen Pen’s Son)

Sun God (Ghostface Killah’s Son)

Trip & Slim (Doug E. Fresh’s Sons)

Doughboy & OMG (Ice Cube’s Sons)

LMFAO’s RedFoo (Barry Gordy’s Son)

Corde & Big Tyme (Snoop Dogg/Lion’s Sons)

Reginae Carter A.K.A. Baby Carter (Lil Wayne’s Daughter)