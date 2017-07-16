J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League Producers Slam Chance The Rapper For Allegedly Owing Them Money

Chance the Rapper, known for his generous contributions , was applauded after announcing that he’d be helping the financially struggling music platform SoundCloud stay afloat for a little while longer (independent artists, you’re welcome.) However, there’s one party that’s not so impressed with Chance’s efforts.

The news that Chance would be backing SoundCloud soon triggered the J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League on Twitter, who fired of a barrage of tweets accusing Chance of failing to pay up for beats they made. The particular song they have an issue over is “No Problem” which, although produced by Brasstracks, The League claims to “own publishing and production on.” Reportedly, the individual behind the tweets was Erik “Rook” Ortiz, who, according to Complex, spoke up about the group’s issues with Chance in 2016.

@ chancetherapper ,” the League’s account @ chancetherapper is a religious and conscious fraud. Do the righteous thing Chance and admit you was wrong.” “We are the little man being taken advantage of by the evil corporation known as,” the League’s account tweeted . “Everybody in the industry KNOWSis a religious and conscious fraud. Do the righteous thing Chance and admit you was wrong.”

Producers The #JusticeLeague vs. #ChancetheRapper and #SoundCloud (swipe for more) A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jul 15, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Chance caught wind of The League’s tweets and decided to call up Ortiz on the phone. Apparently, the conversation didn’t go well. The League continued their tirade on Twitter, calling Chance everything from a fraud to a “fake choir boy.”

Ballerific Comment Creepin —- #justiceleague #chancetherapper #commentcreepin A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jul 15, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

Hopefully, Chance and the J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League can work things out peacefully, and without anyone getting “pulled up” on.

SOURCE: Baller Alert | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 93.9 WKYS: