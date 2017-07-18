Family Of Alleged R. Kelly Victim Hold Press Conference

The Family of Joycelyn Savage, and Asante McGee, who are 2 of the women that accused R. Kelly of holding them against there will held a press conference yesterday. They also confirm they are working with the FBI and the local police. Check out the entire press conference below.
Top 10 R. Kelly Videos
10 photos Launch gallery
Top 10 R. Kelly Videos
1. 10. “Fiesta” with Jay-Z (2000)1 of 10
2. 9. “Snake” (2003)2 of 10
3. 8. “Thoia Thoing” (2003)3 of 10
4. 7. “Step in the Name of Love” (2003)4 of 10
5. 6. “Trapped in the Closet (Chapter 1)” (2005)5 of 10
6. 4. “When a Woman Loves” (2010)6 of 10
7. 3. “World’s Greatest” (2002)7 of 10
8. 2. “If I Could Turn Back the Hands of Time” (1999)8 of 10
9. 1. “Down Low” (1995)9 of 10
comments – Add Yours