2013 American Music Awards – Arrivals

Family Of Alleged R. Kelly Victim Hold Press Conference

The Family of Joycelyn Savage, and Asante McGee, who are 2 of the women that accused R. Kelly of holding them against there will held a press conference yesterday. They also confirm they are working with the FBI and the local police. Check out the entire press conference below.

