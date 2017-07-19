Ex-Ohio Cop Will Not Face Third Retrial In Sam DuBose Death

Ohio prosecutors said Tuesday they will not seek a third retrial for a White ex-University of Cincinnati police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Sam DuBose, an unarmed Black motorist who died when a traffic stop went awry, Reuters reports.

The first trial for Ray Tensing, who was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 shooting, ended in a mistrial in November. Last month, a retrial ended in another mistrial,

The case began in July 2015 when Tensing, 27, stopped DuBose, 43, for missing a license plate on the front of his car. Tensing claims DuBose then tried to escape by driving off and dragging him, prompting him to use deadly force. But body camera footage fails to support that narrative. Instead it shows the officer firing one shot that struck DuBose in the head.

DuBose’s death sparked protests and nationwide conversations about the use of deadly force by law enforcement against people of color. But trial outcomes in DuBose’s case have blunted hopes for justice, disappointing his family, the report notes.

But Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters told reporters Tuesday that Black and White jurors told him, “We will never get a conviction in this case.” He did not provide details about sticking points.

Tensing’s case has been turned over to the U.S. attorney’s office for a potential civil rights violation, where federal prosecutors could “potentially present evidence of racial profiling that was prohibited by a judge during the most recent trial,” NBC News reports.

