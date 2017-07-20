News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Tiffany Haddish Shares Her Groupon Swap Adventure With Will & Jada Smith

This definitely wasn't your average Cajun tour.

Staff
Leave a comment

2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Tiffany Haddish is steadily rising to the top.

The comedienne appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Wednesday where she told the funniest story about a swamp tour she took  in Louisiana while filming ‘Girls Trip.’

Haddish tells Kimble that after eating a lavish dinner at the Ritz Carlton with her co-star Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, the three embarked on an epic Groupon purchased swamp tour.

The ‘Girls Trip’ star said she smoked a plentiful amount of the green earth before the tour and also described how she drove the Smith’s around in her $20 a day rental car.

While Kimmel laughs on, Haddish describes how she got the Smith’s to embark on the adventure.

Watch the video above for the epic tale.

SOURCE: ABC 

DON’T MISS: 

‘Girls Trip’ Exclusive Clip: Dina Smuggles Drugs On The Plane

5 Reasons To See ‘Girls Trip’

Omari Hardwick Turned Down A Role In ‘Girls Trip’ + The Check Denzel Washington Gave Him

Malcom Lee, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, Larenz Tate, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Kofi Siriboe, and Will Packer

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

41 photos Launch gallery

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

Continue reading HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos