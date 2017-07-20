The Tea Will Be Spilleth: Lamar Odom To Pen Tell-All Book

From a whirlwind failed romance with reality starto a near death experience at a Nevada brothel, the last couple of years of former Lakerhas been littered with tragedy.

But it seems the basketball star is prepped to take his story back from the headlines by penning his own tell-all book.

According to In Touch Weekly, the 37-year-old has an autobiography coming out.

“[The book will cover] everything. Everything. It’s a free-for-all. [I’ll be] open about everything that’s been going on in my life, about the past,” he said at a recent appearance at the Kids Choice Sports Awards.

A source close to the star says Odom could collect over $10 million from the book deal. The insider reveals the former power forward has “nothing to lose.”

Odom’s daughter Destiny recently went on record saying her dad’s relationship with Khloe Kardashian was “very toxic.”

Destiny described her dad’s current state as a “work in progress,” in a recent interview with People Magazine.

