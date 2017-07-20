National
OJ Simpson Parole Granted, He Will Be A Free Man

Orenthal James “O. J.” Simpson has been granted parole and will be released from prison.

“O. J.” Simpson, nicknamed The Juice, who has been behind bars for armed robbery for the past 8 years was acquitted 13 years ago for the murder of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson. On December 5, 2008, the hall of fame running back was sentenced to a total of thirty-three years in prison, with the possibility of parole after about nine years, in 2017.

He will be released as early as October 1st, 2017.

