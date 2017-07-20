WATCH 2017 MTV Video Music Awards’ Teaser is Out of This World! [VIDEO]

Music fans are getting excited for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards thanks to the futuristic visual teaser released today.

When you think of the VMA’s it’s hard not to picture the little silver Moonman planting his flag to declare, “Mama I made it!” This concept has been reimagined by the MTV Marketing and Creative Group, who handled the multi-platform campaign designed to take you back to the roots of the VMA.

You may or may not have known that “Video Killed The Radio Star” was the first music video to air in 1981 on MTV. The spacy visual includes dancers of all styles accompanied by a remake of the 1981 smash due to a collaboration acclaimed director Floria Sigismondi (best known for directing music videos for Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, etc.) to reflect iconic VMA moments from the past and in expectation of what’s to come.

You’ll notice a new logo for the awards show among other changes. This year’s Awards Show, broadcasting live on August 27th, will be held at the L.A. Forum in Inglewood, CA– a huge change from the various New York locations previously used.

Are you excited for the 2017 MTV Music Video Awards? Sound off below!

