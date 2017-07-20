Stars of ‘Valerian’ Talk About How They Were Mesmerized By Rihanna’s Lips

Your browser does not support iframes.

Luc Besson, the creator of The Fifth Element, tapped Rihanna, Cara Delevingne and Dane Dehaan for his latest project Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. The movie takes place in the future when a dark force threatens Alpha — a vast metropolis and home to species from a thousand planets. Special operatives Valerian, played by Dane, and Laureline, played by Cara, must race to identify a thieving menace. They must save not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.

This week on Extra Butter With Xilla Valentine, Dane and Cara talk about everything from Jay-Z‘s latest album to working with Rihanna. Dane remembers his scenes with the singer saying “It’s pretty incredible.” He also adds, “she has the most incredible lips, perfect lips…and I just couldn’t stop looking at them.” You’ll have to check out the video above to hear Dane spill the details.

Valerian hits theaters this Friday.

