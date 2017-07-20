Tyga Claims He Warned Rob Kardashian About Blac Chyna

Tyga went on The Breakfast Club Thursday morning and talked everything from his music career, to money trouble, to his breakup withHe even talked about how he warnedabout getting into a relationship with

“I told him what the play was,” Tyga said. “I just was like, ‘Bro I was just with her for three, four years, this is what you about to deal with.’” The radio show hosts then pressed Tyga on what specifically Rob was getting into when it came to Blac Chyna. “She just got a different mentality,” Tyga said. “She really is a good person at heart, but she been through a lot in her life.”

When talking about Rob, Tyga went on to say, “I just knew a n*gga like him ain’t going to be able to handle somebody like her. You coming from a whole different world. You don’t know how she move and how she think.”

Tyga went on to talk about how he had to pay a million dollars to end his contract with Cash Money and how his old label still owes him $12 million. You can watch the whole interview below.





