It’s Here! Watch The Trailer For Taraji P. Henson Hit-Woman Film, ‘Proud Mary’

Proud Mary dropped on Thursday—and by the looks of it, The trailer for the highly-anticipated hit-woman thrillerdropped on Thursday—and by the looks of it, Taraji P. Henson definitely brought her A-game!

The Empire actress plays Mary, a hit woman working for an organized crime family in Boston whose life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes bad.

Set to the Tina Turner hit “Proud Mary,” the trailer first kicks off with Henson strapping up in leather and high-heeled boots, and later with secret weapons hidden in her closet. We are here for all it!

Henson, who serves as one of the film’s executive producers, is joined by Billy Brown (How to Get Away with Murder), Jahi Di’Allo Winston (The New Edition Story) along with Neal McDonough, Margaret Avery, Xander Berkeley and Danny Glover. The thriller is directed by Babak Najafi’ (London Has Fallen).

Earlier this week the movie poster debuted, giving us all the Foxy Brown feels!

#ProudMaryMovie Coming to theaters January 2018 💋💋💋 A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Jul 18, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Proud Mary hits theaters January 12.

