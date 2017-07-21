Mama’s Got A New Look! Gabby Douglas Debuts New Hair ‘Do

Y’all, Gabby Douglas got a new look!

On Thursday the 21-year-old Olympic gymnast posted this sultry pic on social media, showing off her long orange and black layers.

plum sorbet is waiting for uuuuuu @beautybakeriemakeup go to beautybakerie.com. oh anddd yeah, my hair A post shared by Gabby Douglas (@gabbycvdouglas) on Jul 20, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

Here are few more:

vintage A post shared by Gabby Douglas (@gabbycvdouglas) on Jul 20, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

We believe she deserves a gold medal for taking a risk with this preppie goth look.

Oh, not to mention, she totally stuck it with that thick winged eye-liner and deep lip color! According to the Olympian, the lipstick shade “Plum Sorbet” comes from her very own lipstick line “D” from Beauty Bakerie.

This new look is dramatically different than the tamer one she rocked at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on July 14.

Wow.. Gabby Douglas flaunts her gymnastic physique in a dark grey sequined two-piece dress featuring a bandeau and high-waisted midi skirt.. pic.twitter.com/fWZnT16J65 — One Love (@Naaswitch) July 14, 2017

We love the versatility with Gabby’s style and hope she keeps it up—and continues to have fun doing it!

