Mama’s Got A New Look! Gabby Douglas Debuts New Hair ‘Do

Y’all, Gabby Douglas got a new look!
On Thursday the 21-year-old Olympic gymnast posted this sultry pic on social media, showing off her long orange and black layers.
Here are few more:
We believe she deserves a gold medal for taking a risk with this preppie goth look.
Oh, not to mention, she totally stuck it with that thick winged eye-liner and deep lip color! According to the Olympian, the lipstick shade “Plum Sorbet” comes from her very own lipstick line “D” from Beauty Bakerie.
This new look is dramatically different than the tamer one she rocked at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on July 14.
We love the versatility with Gabby’s style and hope she keeps it up—and continues to have fun doing it!
RELATED NEWS:
Gabby Douglas Teams Up With Beauty Bakerie To Launch Her Lipstick Line
Gabby Douglas Joins New Anti-Bullying Campaign: ‘You Are Not Alone’
Mama’s Got A New Look: Keke Palmer Shaves Off Her Hair!