Over 90 People Hospitalized During Radio Station Concert Featuring Chance The Rapper

Things got pretty intense at aconcert this past weekend — so intense that over 90 people were hospitalized.

The rapper was performing in Connecticut as part of the lineup for the Hot 93.7’s Hot Jam concert. According to the Hartford Courant, tons of concert-goers were excessively drinking and were subsequently rushed to the hospital for severe intoxication. Along with the folks hospitalized, cops made 50 underage drinking referrals at the Friday event. “The fan base last night appeared to be in the late teens and early 20s,” Foley said. “Tailgating, partying, and excessive alcohol consumption was extremely prevalent.”

Parents:

Did you drop your teen off at the concert tonight. This is what it looks like. & HPD is enforcing underage drinking in the lots. pic.twitter.com/qtsVKOGJTH — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) July 21, 2017

Foley continued, “Additional steps will have to be taken to address these issues at these concerts…a typical concert is around 20 to 30 transports. Sixty would be very bad. We had 70 once and 90 last night.”

The medical needs were so intense that the ambulance providers in Hartford had to find extra assistance. Chance has yet to comment on the incident.

