[Exclusive] Artist 24Hrs Talks Brotherly Love With MadeInTyo & Ty Dolla $ign in “Voices”

The world got their first glimpse of Atlanta rapper 24Hrs as Royce Rizzy. However, when Royce Rizzy when on the help his brother MadeIntyo reach superstardom, Rizzy transformed to 24hrs and didn’t even let some of his industry friends like Ty Dolla Sign & Wiz Khalifa know but they heard the music. Now, back in the spotlight with a new single, 24Hrs is here to show everyone what the deal is.

24 talks with us about his switch, brotherly love MadeInTyo and what to hit up while in Japan in this week’s episode of “Voices”

