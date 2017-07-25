Drake Shows Off His Lil Wayne Tattoo And The Internet Went Crazy

Drake has always been in touch with his emotions, regardless of all the shade thrown his way. So it comes as no surprise that the 6 God decided to dedicate his new ink to his big bro and mentor, Lil Wayne.
But unlike his other dedication tatts (including his homage to Aaliyah and pictures of his parents), the Weezy ink is a big, bold portrait. See below:
The Internet wasted no time trying to come to terms with the meaning behind Drizzy’s new Weezy tattoo. Some thought it was pretty flattering:
While others thought it was a huge mistake:
What are your thoughts on Drake’s new tattoo?
These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake
4 photos Launch gallery
These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake
1.Source:Instagram 1 of 4
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 4
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 4
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 4
comments – Add Yours