News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Rihanna Hilariously Responds To Folks Obsessed With Her Weight

The "Pour It Up" singer is unbossed and unbothered by her body-shamers.

Staff
Leave a comment
'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Tim P. Whitby / Getty

For folks who refuse to let Rihanna live for gaining a little bit of weight: The singer could care less what you think.

This sentiment was shown recently when a video was posted of Rihanna and her best friend Melissa buying junk food at a corner store.

“You just walked in the store and you already have four snacks,” the person behind the camera said.

“Stop judging her!” Melissa added.

 

Rihanna then jumped in with this sly response: “Somebody called me too fat?,” completed with crying laughing emojis.

Ha!

This isn’t the first time she’s addressed this issue. Back in June she posted this on Instagram:

😢

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Rihanna we love you regardless of what you weigh—just keep doing you!

RELATED NEWS:

Rihanna’s Boobs Are The Star Of The ‘Valerian’ Premiere In London

Get So Stoned Off Of Rihanna’s New Collection With Manolo Blahnik

Rihanna Is Pretty In Pink For Valerian Premiere

France's First Lady Brigitte Macron Receives Popstar Rihanna At The Elysee Palace

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

5 photos Launch gallery

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

Continue reading How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

In between Rihanna being a global superstar singer, creating multiple successful shoe lines with both Puma and Manolo Blahnik, in addition to partnering with Chopard, she's now playing the role of Madame President. The beauty was spotted with French President Macron, discussing education. She was also seen with France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron. See all the times that Rihanna was more Presidential than Trump.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos