EXCLUSIVE: Lecrae Explains Why He’s Righteous & Ratchet At 2017 Dub Car Show

‘s own Lecrae explains why he’s righteous and ratchet, creating his own lane of music, & more at the

Lecrae talks meeting God, growing up listening to UGK, and how he’s here “to show people you can love God and do music, but it ain’t gotta be gospel.”

