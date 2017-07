EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Gets Super Duper Fly Backstage At 2017 Dub Car Show

iSpy with my little eye…the Kyle and Kiotti show!

iSpy with my little eye @superduperkyle with @hardbodykiotti at #BoxCarShow17 👀 A post shared by 97.9 The Box🤘🏽 (@979thebox) on Jul 30, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Kyle explains how he got super duper fly in 10 minutes, being inspired by 24HRS, & more backstage with Kiotti.

Watch the full interview below:

Kyle Performs iSpy & More At 2017 Dub Car Show [PHOTOS] 22 photos Launch gallery Kyle Performs iSpy & More At 2017 Dub Car Show [PHOTOS] 1. Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show Source:Radio One Houston 1 of 22 2. Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show Source:Radio One Houston 2 of 22 3. Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show Source:Radio One Houston 3 of 22 4. Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show Source:Radio One Houston 4 of 22 5. Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show Source:Radio One Houston 5 of 22 6. Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show Source:Radio One Houston 6 of 22 7. Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show Source:Radio One Houston 7 of 22 8. Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show Source:Radio One Houston 8 of 22 9. Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show Source:Radio One Houston 9 of 22 10. Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show Source:Radio One Houston 10 of 22 11. Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show Source:Radio One Houston 11 of 22 12. Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show Source:Radio One Houston 12 of 22 13. Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show Source:Radio One Houston 13 of 22 14. Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show Source:Radio One Houston 14 of 22 15. Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show Source:Radio One Houston 15 of 22 16. Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show Source:Radio One Houston 16 of 22 17. Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show Source:Radio One Houston 17 of 22 18. Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show Source:Radio One Houston 18 of 22 19. Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show Source:Radio One Houston 19 of 22 20. Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show Source:Radio One Houston 20 of 22 21. Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show Source:Radio One Houston 21 of 22 22. Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show Source:Radio One Houston 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Kyle Performs iSpy & More At 2017 Dub Car Show [PHOTOS] Kyle Performs iSpy & More At 2017 Dub Car Show [PHOTOS]

