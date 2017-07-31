LGBT Activists Protest Charlamagne At Politicon Appearance

‘Breakfast Club’ host and best-selling author Charlamagne Tha God is facing backlash after fellow friend/comedian and guest on the show, Lil’ Duval, made offense comments about the transgender community.
A group of protestors crashed Charlamagne’s appearance at Politicon on Sunday, chanting, “We are not a joke.”
Duval joked about the heartbreaking and recent murder of a trans woman, admitting he would act in a similar manner if a transgender woman lied to him. “She dying,” Duval said.
Activist April Reign called for the social sphere to #BoycottTheBreakfast, which trended on Twitter after the interview.
Charlamagne didn’t make the comments and called Duval out for his controversial declarations. However, fans are upset Charlamagne participated in the laughter after having such a positive conversation with Janet Mock, a transgender author who recently appeared on popular morning show.
Charlamagne seemingly responded on Twitter,
Watch the full interview, below;
