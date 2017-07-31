J. Cole Was Denied Entry Into A Club And His Fans Lost It

should have hit up the 6 God, Drizzy, when he landed in Toronto over the weekend and headed to the club. Unfortunately, the rapper had to deal with the dreadful feeling of waiting in line at a club on a Saturday night, just to be denied entry.

A video of J. Cole and actor Michael B. Jordan being blocked from entering a Toronto nightclub made its rounds on the Internet. In the cell phone footage of the incident, fans begin chanting Cole’s name, urging the bouncer to let him in the club. The 2014 Forest Hills Drive rapper even joined in on the chanting. Thanks to the crowd, the bouncer eventually waved Cole inside the nightclub.

No word on whether or not they didn’t allow Cole inside because he wasn’t dressed properly (he was wearing a hoodie) or they just didn’t know who he was. Either way, the fans made it happen.

Toronto club denies @j.cole and @michaelbjordan entry as fans chant to let them in A post shared by VladTV (@vladtv) on Jul 30, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Hopefully, it all worked out for Michael B. Jordan as well. Check out the clip above.

