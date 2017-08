WOL Sports Desk

Looks like thegames will be returning to the West Coast.

According to reports the 2028 Summer Olympic games will be held in Los Angeles, California. This would mark the first time since 1996 that the Olympic Games would be held in the United States and the 3rd time LA would host the games (1932, 1984).

An announcement from the International Olympic Committee is expected later today.

Source: LA Times

