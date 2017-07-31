Divorce Or Nah? T.I. Wishes Tiny A Happy 7th Anniversary

Rapper. continues his social media adulations over estranged wife Tiny amid divorce deliberations.

It was rumored the couple were considering getting back together after Tiny serenaded T.I. at a recent concert. But it appears the two are still going through with their divorce, with T.I. recently countersuing Tiny in court.

Despite the legal feuding, the Atlanta native took to Instagram to wish the Xscape star a happy anniversary with a throwback photo of the pair, affectionately calling her “Mrs. H.”

T.I. recently penned another touching tribute to Tiny for her birthday describing everything they’ve been through, saying she “will always be one of the Best Friends” he has in this world.

These recent expressions of love come shortly after T.I. countersued Tiny in their divorce.

Do you think these two will ever actually call it quits?

It’s Really Over: T.I. Countersuing Tiny Over Divorce

T.I. Posts Touching F*ck Boi Tribute To Tiny On Her Birthday

Also On 93.9 WKYS: