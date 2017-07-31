The DMV
Home > The DMV

#QFallFest: Gucci Mane & Friends Are Coming To Baltimore!

Staff
Leave a comment

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

Some of the city’s favs are coming to Baltimore on Saturday, September 23rd for this year’s “92Q Fall Fest” (presented by Ikon Entertainment + Dream Bigger Live) featuring Gucci ManeMoneybagg Yo and 21 Savage at Pier Six Pavilion! Tickets – DTLR, Ticketmaster and Royal Farms Arena Box Office – go on sale this Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m., but we’ve got your chance to win them before you can buy them.

Click HERE to listen live.

SEE ALSO: Jeezy Offers Thug Motivation During #QSummerJam Performance [Exclusive Video]

SEE ALSO: Monica Reminds Baltimore What Her Music Stands For At #QSummerJam 2017 [VIDEO]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!


The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Gucci Mane Invades 'The Whoolywood Shuffle'

Gucci Mane Shows Off Weight Loss Post-Prison

5 photos Launch gallery

Gucci Mane Shows Off Weight Loss Post-Prison

Continue reading Gucci Mane Shows Off Weight Loss Post-Prison

Gucci Mane Shows Off Weight Loss Post-Prison


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos