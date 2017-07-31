QFallFest: Gucci Mane & Friends Are Coming To Baltimore!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

You ready for the 92Q Fall Fest starring Gucci Mane, 21 Savage and Moneybagg Yo on September 21st at Pier 6. #QFallFest A post shared by 92Q (@92qjamsbmore) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

Some of the city’s favs are coming to Baltimore on Saturday, September 23rd for this year’s “92Q Fall Fest” (presented by Ikon Entertainment + Dream Bigger Live) featuring Gucci Mane, Moneybagg Yo and 21 Savage at Pier Six Pavilion! Tickets – DTLR, Ticketmaster and Royal Farms Arena Box Office – go on sale this Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m., but we’ve got your chance to win them before you can buy them.

