Another Huge Remix by A$AP Ferg

I’m having flashbacks of when Work Remix came out! This record was already amazing with the original feature, Remy Ma, but of course, if there’s a recipe for success, stick to it it! The new remix features Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Rick Ross, French Montana, Snoop Dogg and A$AP brother, A$AP Rocky.

