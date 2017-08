Insecure fans everywhere are buzzing about the song that came on at the end of last night’s episode of ‘Insecure’ called “Poppin” by the DMV’s own Rico Nasty! Check it out below!

Even Issa had to tweet about it…and then posted the soundtrack for the episode to her twitter!

#InsecureHBO Season 2, Episode 3 soundtrack is now available. We put our music supervisor @IamKier to WORK!https://t.co/MznUYIMzZ3 — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 7, 2017

"I'M A POPPIN ASS BISH LET ME REMIND YOU!" #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/C0Pw6M4sKF — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 7, 2017

Looks like Rico Nasty and her fans were all surprised by the spotlight and love!

POPPIN AT 500k 😍💙 — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) August 7, 2017

Cause me n my producer cooked it up ourselves 😅 https://t.co/vVrLpvDoc3 — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) August 7, 2017

THEY USED RICO NASTY'S SONG ON INSECURE??? YES BITCH PROSPER YASSS @Rico_nastyy — cheeks✨ (@pvnini) August 7, 2017

Heard this at the end of #InsecureHBO used Shazam to discover Poppin by Rico Nasty. https://t.co/gw547nqNjV — ㅤ (@Uknomee) August 7, 2017

IM SITTING HERE WATCHING @insecurehbo && I HEAR POPPIN BY @Rico_nastyy &&& I GOT UP CRANKED AND SCREAMED EVER LYRIC. im outta breath lmao — carmen. (@_weirdosteph_) August 7, 2017

Rico Nasty – Poppin (Official Music Video) https://t.co/UI9UE4C8EO — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) August 7, 2017

My manager didn't even tell me that shit was legit gonna be on there it's such a fucking surprise to me to guys I'm freakin out — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) August 7, 2017

Keep pushin’ Rico Nasty! We see you!

#Angiesnewness

Also On 93.9 WKYS: