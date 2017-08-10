Rotimi Talks Playing Both Sides Of The Fence In ‘Power’ & In Reality [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!



Rotimi aka Dre (from Power) is playing with people’s emotions. Literally. But it’s all in love and talent.

Spoiler Alert: He set up Julio and got him killed, he’s making deals with Kanan and lying to Tommy. So naturally, people are pissed. But in real life, he’s killing the music scene in a phenomenal way. And that’s getting others excited.

Since releasing his Jeep Music, Vol. 1 last week, Baltimore “smashed” his “Want More” track with Kranium that shows love to his Nigerian roots with a catchy Afro-beat, and the album is already charting top 10. On top of currently touring with August Alsina, it’s a lot to take in, but the singer and actor said this is a moment he’s been waiting for his whole life.

In an interview with Kelson, Rotimi talks about the perks of being despised for his role as Dre in Power, balancing his singing and acting career, great advice he received from Tyrese and more.

