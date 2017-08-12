Trump Doesn’t Condemn White Supremacists In Virginia, Blames ‘Many Sides’ For Violence

As the Governor of Virginia declared a state of emergency as violence erupted between white nationalists bearing torches and counter-protesters in Charlottesville,has finally spoken out.

And sadly, it was not the eloquent and nuanced response many Americans were looking for. Instead of specifically calling out white supremacists for spreading their hate or even using the words “white supremacists” or “white nationalists,” #45 acted as if “both sides” had equal footing in the violence. To him, the situation was just “sad.’

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides,” Trump said during a short statement from his private golf club in New Jersey.

“It has been going on for a long time in our country — not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. It has been going on for a long, long time. It has no place in America.”

As Think Progress reported, Trump said that he had spoken with Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-VA), and they both agreed that hate and division “must stop” and that Americans must come together with “true affection” for each other. Not once did the President condemn white nationalism, white supremacy or racism in this country. We wonder why.

He continued this nonsense on Twitter:

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Am in Bedminster for meetings & press conference on V.A. & all that we have done, and are doing, to make it better-but Charlottesville sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

He even got the First Lady involved:

Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 12, 2017

This all comes as 19 were injured and at least one dead after a car plowed into anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday. But yes, let’s make this about the “many sides” of hate.

Folks flocked to Twitter to express their disgust in the President and his inability to call a racist spade a racist spade:

What are these "many sides" Trump is talking about? The people running down other humans with cars… or the people being run down? — Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) August 12, 2017

Why the "all caps" on "ALL?" There are clear antagonists in Charlottesville (also no mention of the city so presuming that's what u mean.) https://t.co/0s0sTXoL4X — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 12, 2017

Trump can't condemn racism and white supremacism because he is a racist and a white supremacist. — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) August 12, 2017

So….

Hillary and Trump are the same, huh? Everybody who said this is going to hell. — Bravenak's DNC🍩💧 (@bravenak) August 12, 2017

TRUMP ON

Muslims: THEY'RE ALL TERRORISTS

Mexicans: THEY'RE ALL RAPISTS

White Supremacists: THERE ARE MANY SIDES TO THIS.#Charlottesville — Jenny Yang👲👲🏽🐉 (@jennyyangtv) August 12, 2017

Conservatives trying to condemn what happened in #Charlottesville, support Trump's lukewarm response & not alienate their bases at same time pic.twitter.com/fLGvvO0T7L — Bree Newsome (@BreeNewsome) August 12, 2017

MANY SIDES?!? Ive typed and deleted at least 8 tweets. Words simply arent strong enough to accurately describe how I feel about Donald Trump — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 12, 2017

Donald Trump does not dare name the white supremacists in #Charlottesville today. But they name him: "Heil Trump!" pic.twitter.com/sFzlvwtwBg — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) August 12, 2017

Trump winking at violent racists has been central to his candidacy since the day he announced. — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) August 12, 2017

When pressed to explain why the President didn’t condemn the actions of white supremacists, a White House spokesperson issued the following:

Per White House spokesperson pic.twitter.com/jNtzGqmslU — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 12, 2017

According to CNN, “fistfights and screaming matches erupted Saturday, barely 12 hours after a scuffle Friday night at the nearby University of Virginia between torch-bearing demonstrators and counter-protesters.” Saturday’s rally was held to protest the removal of Confederate statues and symbols in the mostly liberal and Democratic city.

Imagine if these people ever faced actual oppression. pic.twitter.com/dhPCbtfEjO — Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017

Yes, this is what’s going down in America in 2017.

RELATED NEWS:

Russian Ties! Special Prosecutor Mueller Issues Grand Jury Subpoenas Related To Donald Trump Jr’s 2016 Meeting

End Of Days: Trump Warns North Korea Will Be ‘Met with Fire And Fury’

The Only Thing Maxine Waters Is Running For Is ‘The Impeachment Of Trump’