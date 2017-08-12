Trump Doesn’t Condemn White Supremacists In Virginia, Blames ‘Many Sides’ For Violence

As the Governor of Virginia declared a state of emergency as violence erupted between white nationalists bearing torches and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, President Trump has finally spoken out.
And sadly, it was not the eloquent and nuanced response many Americans were looking for. Instead of specifically calling out white supremacists for spreading their hate or even using the words “white supremacists” or “white nationalists,” #45 acted as if “both sides” had equal footing in the violence. To him, the situation was just “sad.’
“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides,” Trump said during a short statement from his private golf club in New Jersey.
“It has been going on for a long time in our country — not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. It has been going on for a long, long time. It has no place in America.”
As Think Progress reported, Trump said that he had spoken with Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-VA), and they both agreed that hate and division “must stop” and that Americans must come together with “true affection” for each other. Not once did the President condemn white nationalism, white supremacy or racism in this country. We wonder why.
He continued this nonsense on Twitter:
He even got the First Lady involved:
This all comes as 19 were injured and at least one dead after a car plowed into anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday. But yes, let’s make this about the “many sides” of hate.
Folks flocked to Twitter to express their disgust in the President and his inability to call a racist spade a racist spade:
When pressed to explain why the President didn’t condemn the actions of white supremacists, a White House spokesperson issued the following:
According to CNN, “fistfights and screaming matches erupted Saturday, barely 12 hours after a scuffle Friday night at the nearby University of Virginia between torch-bearing demonstrators and counter-protesters.” Saturday’s rally was held to protest the removal of Confederate statues and symbols in the mostly liberal and Democratic city.
Yes, this is what’s going down in America in 2017.
