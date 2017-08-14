[Music Video] Versace On The Floor (Feat. Zendaya) – Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars Donates $1 Million.

Featuring Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star, Zendaya. Bruno giving you another afro-inspired ballet, literally. He’s been sporting the afro for a while now, and the song gives me early-80s vibes, like when Prince was on fire! 🔥 Zendaya is the main woman. Recently, the 20-year old actress has been the love-interest in the latest of the Spider-Man franchise. Homecoming has a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Saturday night, during a concert in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Bruno Mars took a moment out from his 24K Magic World Tour to tell the audience at the sold-out show that he’ll be donating $1 million to help the victims of the Flint water crisis. The 24k singer, released a statement thanking the city:

I’m very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause. Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again.

