New Video: No Malice “So Woke”

One half of the group formally known as “Clipse” VA Native No Malice drops his latest banger “So Woke”. In the video he’s surrounded by hanging bodies. Check out his brand new project dropping later on this week.
#StayWoke: Nine Celebs Whose ‘Wokeness’ May Surprise You
9 photos Launch gallery
#StayWoke: Nine Celebs Whose ‘Wokeness’ May Surprise You
1. Lady Gaga1 of 9
2. J.K. Rowling2 of 9
3. PinkSource:Instagram 3 of 9
4. Jane FondaSource:Instagram 4 of 9
5. Allson WilliamsSource:Instagram 5 of 9
6. Meryl Streep6 of 9
7. Cher7 of 9
8. Alyssa MilanoSource:Instagram 8 of 9
9. Barbra StreisandSource:Instagram 9 of 9
comments – Add Yours