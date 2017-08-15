Clipse 'Til The Casket Drops' Album Release Party

New Video: No Malice "So Woke"

One half of the group formally known as “Clipse” VA Native No Malice drops his latest banger “So Woke”. In the video he’s surrounded by hanging bodies. Check out his brand new project dropping later on this week.

In this day and age when police brutality, sexism and racism are at an all time high, it’s pretty imperative that oppressed peoples stay aware of the conflict surrounding them in order to make a change. The turmoil in America has even forced privileged Hollywood stars to speak out against the blatant injustices going on today. Check out these nine A-lister who you probably didn’t know were awakened from society’s deep sleep. #StayWoke

