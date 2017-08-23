DMX Gets Off House Arrest, But Under One Condition

continues to get leeway from a New York judge this week after it was announced he can forgo house arrest and perform at a gig in Atlanta . Now sources say X is off house arrest completely. But of course, there’s still a catch. He has to check into a drug treatment program to get clean.

The judge signed off on X entering an inpatient treatment program for substance abuse this week. As part of the deal, X can leave his house without wearing an ankle monitor.

All of DMX’s other bail conditions are still being upheld, according to court docs obtained by TMZ. He’s out on bond for his federal tax evasion case, but he’ll still have to get permission to leave New York state. He can travel to the drug treatment facility without any issues. There’s no info on where it’s located yet.

Murray Richman, X’s attorney, said X entered rehab because his drug habit was getting out of control. Despite X getting approved to travel to Atlanta and possibly some other shows, there’s still no word on if his treatment program will affect those concert dates. We’ll keep you updated as more info surfaces.

