Kodie Shane Speaks On Why D.C. Is One Of Her Favorite Places To Perform With DJ 5’9

DJ 5'9

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

Rising Hip-Hop star Kodie Shane is living it up right now, touring with her homie and fellow Sailing Team member Lil Yachty on The Teenage Tour. Kodie and go in-depth about the tour and why D.C. is one of her top 3 places to perform, her relationship with her music and tries to keep DJ 5’9 away from her moms in our first WKYS Podcast!