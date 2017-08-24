Kodie Shane Speaks On Why D.C. Is One Of Her Favorite Places To Perform With DJ 5’9

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS
Rising Hip-Hop star Kodie Shane is living it up right now, touring with her homie and fellow Sailing Team member Lil Yachty on The Teenage Tour. Kodie and go in-depth about the tour and why D.C. is one of her top 3 places to perform, her relationship with her music and tries to keep DJ 5’9 away from her moms in our first WKYS Podcast!
Related: Lil Yachty Talks Teenage Emotions, Parents & Whats Next With Shorty Da Prince
Related: Kodie Shane Shares Favorite Back To School Memory [VIDEO]
SXSW: Lil Yachty, Dreezy, Desiigner & More Perform At UMG’s Showcase
8 photos Launch gallery
SXSW: Lil Yachty, Dreezy, Desiigner & More Perform At UMG’s Showcase
1. Dreezy1 of 8
2. Desiigner2 of 8
3. Desiigner3 of 8
4. Dave East4 of 8
5. Ari Lennox5 of 8
6. Desiigner6 of 8
7. Metro Boomin7 of 8
8. Lil Yachty8 of 8
comments – Add Yours