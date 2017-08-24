Kodie Shane

Kodie Shane

Photo by Kodie Shane

KYS-TV: KYS Originals
Home > KYS-TV: KYS Originals

Kodie Shane Speaks On Why D.C. Is One Of Her Favorite Places To Perform With DJ 5’9

DJ 5'9
Leave a comment

Follow KYS On Twitter:

Rising Hip-Hop star Kodie Shane is living it up right now, touring with her homie and fellow Sailing Team member Lil Yachty on The Teenage Tour. Kodie and go in-depth about the tour and why D.C. is one of her top 3 places to perform, her relationship with her music and tries to keep DJ 5’9 away from her moms in our first WKYS Podcast!

Related: Lil Yachty Talks Teenage Emotions, Parents & Whats Next With Shorty Da Prince
Related: Kodie Shane Shares Favorite Back To School Memory [VIDEO]

SXSW: Lil Yachty, Dreezy, Desiigner & More Perform At UMG’s Showcase

8 photos Launch gallery

SXSW: Lil Yachty, Dreezy, Desiigner & More Perform At UMG’s Showcase

Continue reading Kodie Shane Speaks On Why D.C. Is One Of Her Favorite Places To Perform With DJ 5’9

SXSW: Lil Yachty, Dreezy, Desiigner & More Perform At UMG’s Showcase

kodie shane

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos