GET THE LOOK: This Curvy Woman Pays Tribute To Beyoncé By Slaying Her Latest Look

Beyoncé ain’t afraid to show off her curves as she’s losing her baby weight. The mom of 3 posted a video serving several photos and boomerangs of her rocking the hell out of a $179.00 House of CB ‘Fifi’ dress.
The video shows the mega pop star pairing the dress with an emerald kimono and accessories as well as a gorgeous green robe that she casually boomerangs off and on. Her hair is in a natural kinky curly style, perfect for vacationing.
While we love this look on Beyoncé, we were thrilled to see it on our timeline, popping up from our very own Vice President of Women’s and Lifestyle, Allison McGevna-Cirino. Yes to showing plus-size women that they can slay a Beyoncé just as well as Beyoncé!
Beyday on my bday! Bc who says I can't wear the same dress as the queen of Virgos, @beyonce ♍️👑 * * * (tap for details) * * * #ootd#allisonmcgevna#alliestylefile#latergram#ootd#offtheshoulder#houseofcb#instastyle#instafashion#instagood#instadaily#girl#psfashion#celebratemysize#effyourbeautystandards#macys#forever21#teamcurvy#thick#style#naturalista#styleblogger#fashionblogger#blogger#motd#today#curvy#beyonce#bday
Allie is serving straight Beyday on her birthday!
The House of CB dress looks so good on Allie.
A #virgo tribute to the slayage queen @beyonce 👑🐝👑🐝👑. (And side note for the trolls in my comments and DM's: I actually never asked who wore it better, I posted these side by side bc I was inspired by Bey. Don't be mad that a thick girl wore the same dress as her. Find a real cause.) #iaintsorry #thick #psfashion #bday #instagood #instastyle #instafashion #celebratemysize #effyourbeautystandards #effyourbodystandards #allisonmcgevna #alliestylefile #teamcurvy #thick #thickwomen #curvygirl #curvy #beyonce #houseofcb
The comments got a little bit testy, with people offended or insinuating that Allison was “bashing Beyoncé.” The Bey fan quickly cleared that up, re-emphasizing this was a tribute to the ultimate Muva.
Beauties, we love the look on both women! You can buy the dress here and follow Allison’s style, here.
