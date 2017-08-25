GET THE LOOK: This Curvy Woman Pays Tribute To Beyoncé By Slaying Her Latest Look

Beyoncé ain’t afraid to show off her curves as she’s losing her baby weight. The mom of 3 posted a video serving several photos and boomerangs of her rocking the hell out of a $179.00 House of CB ‘Fifi’ dress.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

The video shows the mega pop star pairing the dress with an emerald kimono and accessories as well as a gorgeous green robe that she casually boomerangs off and on. Her hair is in a natural kinky curly style, perfect for vacationing.

WINE AND GRIND. #Beyonce A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

While we love this look on Beyoncé, we were thrilled to see it on our timeline, popping up from our very own Vice President of Women’s and Lifestyle, Allison McGevna-Cirino. Yes to showing plus-size women that they can slay a Beyoncé just as well as Beyoncé!

Allie is serving straight Beyday on her birthday!

💣😇🍑 * * * * * * #ootd#allisonmcgevna#alliestylefile#latergram#ootd#offtheshoulder#casual#denim#instastyle#instafashion#instagood#instadaily#girl#psfashion#celebratemysize#effyourbeautystandards#teamcurvy#thick#style#naturalista#styleblogger#fashionblogger#blogger#motd#today#curvy#houseofcb A post shared by Allie McGevna (@alliemcgev) on Aug 24, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

The House of CB dress looks so good on Allie.

The comments got a little bit testy, with people offended or insinuating that Allison was “bashing Beyoncé.” The Bey fan quickly cleared that up, re-emphasizing this was a tribute to the ultimate Muva.

Beauties, we love the look on both women! You can buy the dress here and follow Allison’s style, here.

DON’T MISS:

#MODELMONDAY: Plus Size Model Precious Lee Battled To Keep Her Real Name In Modeling

Plus Size Model Marquita Pring Lands Spot On Maybelline Campaign

FAB FINDS: Rue 107 Launches New Athletic Collection And We Want Everything