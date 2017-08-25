Lifestyle
GET THE LOOK: This Curvy Woman Pays Tribute To Beyoncé By Slaying Her Latest Look

Staff
Beyoncé ain’t afraid to show off her curves as she’s losing her baby weight. The mom of 3 posted a video serving several photos and boomerangs of her rocking the hell out of a $179.00 House of CB ‘Fifi’ dress.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The video shows the mega pop star pairing the dress with an emerald kimono and accessories as well as a gorgeous green robe that she casually boomerangs off and on. Her hair is in a natural kinky curly style, perfect for vacationing.

WINE AND GRIND. #Beyonce

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

While we love this look on Beyoncé, we were thrilled to see it on our timeline, popping up from our very own Vice President of Women’s and Lifestyle, Allison McGevna-Cirino. Yes to showing plus-size women that they can slay a Beyoncé just as well as Beyoncé!

Allie is serving straight Beyday on her birthday!

The House of CB dress looks so good on Allie.

The comments got a little bit testy, with people offended or insinuating that Allison was “bashing Beyoncé.” The Bey fan quickly cleared that up, re-emphasizing this was a tribute to the ultimate Muva.

Beauties, we love the look on both women! You can buy the dress here and follow Allison’s style, here.

