Family Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Are Begging To See Their Daughter While She’s In Atlanta

Today (August 25) marks the day the parents of one of‘s alleged “sex cult” victims are asking to see their daughter . R. Kelly will be in Atlanta for a concert and‘s mother and father are desperate to see her. They reportedly haven’t seen Joycelyn for almost a year.

The attorney for Joycelyn’s family, Gerald Griggs, told TMZ they’ve reached out to Kelly many times to arrange a meeting between Joycelyn and her parents. The singer has not responded. Kelly is set to perform Friday night and according to Griggs, Joycelyn’s family believes she travels with him on the tour bus.

Joycelyn’s parents want the meeting to occur at Grigg’s office, a hotel, or another neutral place. They also want the meeting with their daughter to be without Kelly or his assistants present.

Protests against Kelly are planned outside of Wolf Creek Amphitheater, but sources say the Savages won’t be going. We’ll keep you updated if anything should happen.

