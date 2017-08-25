EXCLUSIVE: Lyrica Anderson Describes How To Flip Rejection Into Power [VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!



Lyrica Johnson is making major moves. The Love & Hiphop star, who’s actually a singer and songwriter, released a new song called “Don’t Take It Personal,” and she’s gearing up to release an album dedicated to her twin sister who passed when they were 3-years-old.

Passion at its finest!

Watch up top as Lyrica Johnson sits down with Dre Johnson to talk Love & Hiphop: Hollywood, new music coming soon and more!

P.S. keep scrolling to see her latest music video.



