Trina & Trick Daddy Star In The New ‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ Trailer

A sneak peek of the "Love & Hip Hop Miami" trailer hit the net giving us a glimpse at what's to come when the franchise expands again.

The Love & Hip Hop franchise is expanding to Miami and bringing some familiar faces along with it. Trina, Trick Daddy, Gunplay, Pretty Ricky, Shay Johnson along with newcomers Veronica Vega, Prince, Steph Lecor, Jojo Zarur, Bobby Lytes and more.

According to the official press release, “the series will delve into Miami’s rich Latinx culture and highlight the hip-hop, Latin and reggaeton music scene.”

The season premieres January 2018.

