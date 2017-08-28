Paris Jackson Speaks Out Against White Supremacy During Moving VMA’s Speech

Paris Jackson vocally denounced white supremacy during her speech at the 2017 VMAs.

Following in her father’s footsteps, the ingenue took the stage and spoke out on the recent racial protests in Charlottesville and the uptick of vocal Nazi’s in the country.

Michael Jackson often used his musical platform to speak out against injustice, penning and performing musical hits like “They Don’t Really Care About Us,” and “Black And White.”

Now it’s Paris’ turn to live his legacy.

“I hope we leave here tonight remembering that we must show these Nazi, white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country that as a nation with liberty as our slogan we have zero tolerance for their violence, hatred, and their discrimination,” she said, adding: “We must resist.”

Paris Jackson Lands The Cover of ‘Vogue Australia’

Wendy Williams Criticized Paris Jackson For Identifying As Black

AM BUZZ: Paris Jackson Is Proud Of Her Blackness; Ed Hartwell Reportedly Found Out Keshia Knight Pulliam Gave Birth Via Lawyer & More…