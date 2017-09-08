HurricaneIrma: Group Of Friends Vacationing In St. Martin Are Stranded And Need Your Help!

What was supposed to be a much-needed girls trip has turned into a nightmare for a group of Black women caught in the crosshairs of Hurricane Irma.
According to a post on Instagram, the ladies were living their best life with their melanin on fleek on the island of St. Martin:
Then the devastating and deadly storm hit, leaving six out of eight of them stranded on the island. One of the women, who goes by pardon_my_fancy on Instagram, wrote that she and her friends were stuck in a bathroom for 20 hours before they were rescued by the St. Martin fire department:
6 of 8 of these ladies, from the US, are stuck in #StMaarten! They got caught in the hurricane and are just trying to get back home asap. Details in our IG story. If anyone has ANY ideas that can help get them back, please reach out to them directly 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 @vavavavroom & @pardon_my_fancy are back in the US and on a mission to get their friends back! #hurricaneharvey
Here’s the before and after of their room:
But GOD! My God is faithful. He is worthy. He is merciful. He is powerful. He is a protector. He is a healer. Thank you Jesus for covering my friends. THANK YOU!!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Please continue to pray for their speedy and safe return to the U.S. Ladies I love you and there is a celebration in store to give God the glory he deserves.
Other damage:
According to a second friend vavavavroom, they are still stuck on the island and are asking for help to get back to the US by any means necessary:
If you can help, PLEASE contact these women directly on Instagram. They definitely need us to do whatever we can!
As we all know by now, Hurricane Irma is not a game!
We previously reported that the Category 5 storm has taken the lives of at least 10 people since it hit on Wednesday and has wiped out Barbuda and heavily impacted islands such as Turks and Caicos and Puerto Rico. It’s now on its way to Southern Florida.
We’re sending prayers out to these ladies and everyone affected by this dangerous storm.
