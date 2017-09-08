HurricaneIrma: Group Of Friends Vacationing In St. Martin Are Stranded And Need Your Help!

What was supposed to be a much-needed girls trip has turned into a nightmare for a group of Black women caught in the crosshairs of Hurricane Irma

According to a post on Instagram, the ladies were living their best life with their melanin on fleek on the island of St. Martin:

Then the devastating and deadly storm hit, leaving six out of eight of them stranded on the island. One of the women, who goes by pardon_my_fancy on Instagram, wrote that she and her friends were stuck in a bathroom for 20 hours before they were rescued by the St. Martin fire department:

Thank you ALL for expressing your concern, and keeping my friends in your thoughts and prayers. We serve a mighty God, and his grace is unmatched! We are still praying for a safe return to the U.S. Please continue to send 🙏🏾up for them! Thank you. A post shared by Kim (@pardon_my_fancy) on Sep 6, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

Here’s the before and after of their room:

Other damage:

HE'S ABLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This is what my friends survived! This this this is nothing but GOD! If you are a non believer what else do you need?!? In tears just looking at this! Thank you for everyone who genuinely prayed for my friends! A post shared by VAvavavroom (@vavavavroom) on Sep 7, 2017 at 2:39am PDT

According to a second friend vavavavroom, they are still stuck on the island and are asking for help to get back to the US by any means necessary:

#SXM #hurricane #irma #stmaarten #phillipsburg #irmarelief please help! A post shared by VAvavavroom (@vavavavroom) on Sep 7, 2017 at 4:02am PDT

Help is NEEDED!!!!!!! No effort is too small. Thank you! #sintmaarten #stmaarten #irma #hurricaneirma A post shared by Kim (@pardon_my_fancy) on Sep 7, 2017 at 4:44am PDT

If you can help, PLEASE contact these women directly on Instagram. They definitely need us to do whatever we can!

As we all know by now, Hurricane Irma is not a game!

We previously reported that the Category 5 storm has taken the lives of at least 10 people since it hit on Wednesday and has wiped out Barbuda and heavily impacted islands such as Turks and Caicos and Puerto Rico. It’s now on its way to Southern Florida.

We’re sending prayers out to these ladies and everyone affected by this dangerous storm.

