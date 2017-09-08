Leslie Jones Came All The Way Through With This Birthday Look

Leslie Jones celebrated her 50th birthday by showing us her sexy side.

“I’m 50 & SLAYING YALL,” Jones wrote underneath her photo.

The “SNL” comedian showed off her svelte figure paired with a Natori Company bodysuit, Zara skirt and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Jones has been hitting the iron in the gym and it looks like her hard work is paying off!

The “SNL “comedian made us laugh earlier in the day by posting a celebratory birthday dance to “Birthday B***h” by Trap Beckham.

IM 50 BITCHES!! A post shared by Leslie Jones (@lesdogggg) on Sep 6, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

Beauties are you feeling the lewk?

