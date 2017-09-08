News & Gossip
Leslie Jones Came All The Way Through With This Birthday Look

Doing it for the gram.

Staff
Leslie Jones celebrated her 50th birthday by showing us her sexy side.

I'm 50 & SLAYING YALL!!!! Bodysuit: @natoricompany Skirt: @zara Shoes: @stuartweitzman Styled BY: @bmcstylez

Sep 7, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT

“I’m 50 & SLAYING YALL,” Jones wrote underneath her photo.

The “SNL” comedian showed off her svelte figure paired with a Natori Company bodysuit, Zara skirt and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Jones has been hitting the iron in the gym and it looks like her hard work is paying off!

The “SNL “comedian made us laugh earlier in the day by posting a celebratory birthday dance to “Birthday B***h” by Trap Beckham.

IM 50 BITCHES!!

Sep 7, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Beauties are you feeling the lewk?

