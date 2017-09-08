RajiTheOne Steps In The Booth With DJ Caesar

As we get close to the season finale of SEASON 1 – Rhyming with DJ Caesar, for this weeks episode, unlike the past couple of episodes, this time we take it outside the tri-state and have Chicago’s own RajiTheOne step in the booth with DJ Caesar on Boom 103.9.
Raji is an up-and-comer to get familiar with, but you may recognize him by his hit single, “White Girl Voice”. Unlike previous episodes where artists usually pick a popular instrumental, Raji supplied his own and gave us this exclusive track that has yet to be released!
Previous Episodes
- Rhyming With DJ Caesar + CRMC (Barzy King + Fats)
- Rhyming With DJ Caesar & Bri Steves
- Wyclef Jean Dedicates Freestyle To Biggie Smalls On The Anniversary Of His Passing
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @boomphilly
Join Our Boom 103.9 Club:
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours