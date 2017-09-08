Happy Birthday, Wiz Khaliifa! A Look At His Best Daddy Moments With Sebastian

After splitting with Amber Rose in 2014, Wiz Khalifa went from Zaddy to just being Sebastian‘s daddy. Despite the very public break up, Wiz made sure that his duties as a father would be his main priority — and so far, he hasn’t missed a beat.
Even Amber praised her ex’s parenting skill and admitted that Wiz is a fun parent, compared to her. In honor of the rapper’s, 30th birthday, check out some adorable photos of him on daddy duty:
The duo that plays together, stays together.
Best buds.
All smiles, always.
Cam and Bash take on the world.
Love like no other.
Lougin’.
Music is a universal language.
Happy Birthday, Wiz!
So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz Are Father-Son Easter Goals
10 photos Launch gallery
So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz Are Father-Son Easter Goals
1. This could be the cover for Wiz's new mixtape: Daddy Duties.Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2. The Weedster Bunny.Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Amber's Boyz.Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4. Mr. Steal your eggs.Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5. The good life.Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Major egg basket alert.Source:Instagram 6 of 10
7. That's King Sebastian to the rest of us.Source:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Red Hot & Chocolate cutie.Source:Instagram 8 of 10
9. War on Wiz.Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. Bickin' Back & Being Bool.Source:Instagram 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours