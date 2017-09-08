Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Happy Birthday, Wiz Khaliifa! A Look At His Best Daddy Moments With Sebastian

Nothing like the bond between father and son.

Staff
Leave a comment

Teen Choice Awards 2015 - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


After splitting with Amber Rose in 2014, Wiz Khalifa went from Zaddy to just being  Sebastian‘s daddy. Despite the very public break up, Wiz made sure that his duties as a father would be his main priority — and so far, he hasn’t missed a beat.

Even Amber praised her ex’s parenting skill and admitted that Wiz is a fun parent, compared to her. In honor of the rapper’s, 30th birthday, check out some adorable photos of him on daddy duty:

Party patrol 🎉

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

Today was most certainly all about this young man #legoland

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

The duo that plays together, stays together.

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

Best buds.

Hope everdays like this. #gang

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

All smiles, always.

Man of the hour. #Bash

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

Cam and Bash take on the world.

I shoulda known he was gonna choke me out if i taught him that.

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

Love like no other.

Thanks @Airbnb for the gift of this amazing home in the desert for me and my family during the festival.

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

My ride or die.

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

Lougin’.

Music is a universal language.

Happy Birthday, Wiz!

Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose, The Bash, Sebastian Thomaz

So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz Are Father-Son Easter Goals

10 photos Launch gallery

So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz Are Father-Son Easter Goals

Continue reading So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz Are Father-Son Easter Goals

So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz Are Father-Son Easter Goals

Wiz Khalifa and Sebastian Taylor Thomaz are nothing short of father-son goals. Wiz took he and Amber Rose's son to Coachella over the weekend to enjoy the festival and celebrate Easter. Sebastian kicked it poolside with his dad and racked up on eggs during the Easter Egg Hunt. Luckily, there was someone around to document all of the cuteness. Check out Wiz Khalifa and Sebastian's adorable moments from the holiday weekend.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos