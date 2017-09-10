Florida Governor On Hurricane Irma: ‘Biggest Thing’ To Do Is Pray

Hurricane Irma has her eyes set on Florida after causing utter devastation in the Caribbean and forcing one of the largest evacuations in American history. She just ripped through the Florida Keys where the death toll stands at 28 as of Sunday night.

According to the New York Times, Irma, which has lessened to a Category 3 storm, has moved toward southwest Florida, where residents were bracing after days of frantic preparation. Despite being downgraded, the storm is still extremely strong, clocking in with winds at near 120 miles per hour, down from 130 m.p.h.

The hurricane center stresses that the storm is still “expected to remain a powerful hurricane.”

“The biggest thing you can do now is pray,” Gov. Rick Scott said on Sunday afternoon in a press conference.

On Saturday, Scott warned his state of Irma’s dangers.

“The storm is here. Do not think the storm is over when the wind slows down,” he said. “The storm surge will rush in and it could kill you.”

Millions in the Florida Keys were told to evacuate—and with good reason. The Times noted that earlier reports showed entire homes, and a person standing on a balcony, nearly submerged in water.

Four people killed – including a sheriff's deputy – as eye of #HurricanIrma hits #FloridaKeys

India prays for the safety of the people. pic.twitter.com/k6hxRKa0kE — NamasteToIndia (@NamasteToIndia) September 10, 2017

North Bound Lane Of US 1 In Florida Keys Is Impassable pic.twitter.com/KPjcRUnYSc — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 10, 2017

This guy 🤦🏻‍♂️ checking the wind measurements as #HurricaneIrma hits Florida Keys. 🙄 Bro get to shelter!

pic.twitter.com/cwHDSwLMeE — Kevin Lawson (@TheRealKLawson) September 10, 2017

Hurricane #Irma is now bringing winds of around 90mph (145km/h) to the Florida Keys LIVE updates: https://t.co/bwStkDofsu pic.twitter.com/GQHyjmgjdt — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 10, 2017

According to The Telegraph, here are a few facts about Irma you should know:

Nearly two million people are currently without power

Irma’s course swings slightly west, reducing threat to Miami

Eye of the storm approaching Naples, Florida

Some 6.4 million Floridians had been ordered to evacuate, more than a quarter of Florida’ population, amid warnings they would be “on their own” if they stayed.

Praying for Florida!

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

