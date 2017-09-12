Gucci Mane’s Cover Art for His Autobiography

Work doesn’t stop for Gucci Mane since he’s been home. Almost sees like he drops a hit verse every week, He’s on Tour, and soon you can check him out in your local bookstore? His upcoming book will be released September 19th. The Autobiography of Gucci Mane should be pretty dope. Check out the Cover art.
Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale
