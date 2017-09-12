'Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom' Premiere - Arrivals - 2013 Toronto International Film Festival

Dominique Da Diva
Meet Idris Elba’s New Boo Thang

Dominique Da Diva
Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Idris Elba is officially off the market this cuffing season 2017 ladies. I know, I know…we shall band together and get through this heartbreak together.

The two  were first spotted together looking cozy and low key  in Manchester last month. Things seem to have moved to the next level quickly as  the lovely couple attended the premiere party for his new film,. “Molly’s Game” at the Toronto International Film Festival looking quite dapper together.

Actress and model Sabrina Dhowre, is 16 years his junior, twenty-nine and super fine, was crowned Miss Vancouver in 2014.

We’re just a little jealous but we can’t deny, she’s a cutie! Congrats to the flawless couple!

