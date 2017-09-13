2016 BET Experience - BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game presented by Sprite

Kaepernick, Others Defend Jemele Hill After ESPN’s Rebuke For Calling Trump ‘White Supremacist’

J.R. Bang
Jemele Hill, the co-host of ESPN’s “His & Hers,” voiced an opinion that many across the African-American community believe: President Donald Trump is a racist. Her bosses at ESPN, however, were displeased that she tweeted that sentiment.

The sports network reprimanded her on Tuesday for calling Trump a “White supremacist,” saying that Hill’s tweet was “inappropriate” and does not “represent the position of ESPN.”

Hill’s tweet stated: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”

She also expressed these strong views about the president:

The Washington Post reported that although ESPN was displeased, the network decided not to suspend the popular host. That decision triggered backlash, in which conservatives see a double standard. Many of them noted that ESPN fired conservative commentator Curt Schilling for expressing on social media his disapproval of transgender rights.

Schilling, a former ace baseball pitcher who now works for Breitbart, added his voice to the conversation, saying that network executives “are fine w/liberal racism.”

Hill is not out there by herself. NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who experienced backlash for his protest of police violence against people of color, tweeted that he stands with Hill.

Gabrielle Union and others also support Hill.

SOURCE:  Washington Post

