Serena Williams Shares First Photos Of Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

New mommy and tennis champion Serena Williams took to Instagram to share touching footage of her pregnancy.
In the video montage, Serena is captured with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian having intimate moments as they prep for the birth of their baby girl.
From winning a grand slam title while 8 weeks pregnant to behind the scenes video of them building their daughter’s room, the normally private Serena gave her fans a sneak peek into the last couple of months of her life.
The string of moments end with an announcement that Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born September 1st 2017 weighing 6 lb, 14 oz. Grand Slam Titles: 1.
You can see the first photo below:
#CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable
#CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable
1.1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10.Source:Instagram 10 of 10
RELATED LINKS
Family Drama: Serena Williams’ Stepmom Claims The Tennis Star Threatened To Lock Her Out Of The House
Congrats, Champ: Celebs React To Serena Williams Giving Birth
It’s A Girl! Serena Williams Welcomes Baby With Fiance Alexis Ohanian