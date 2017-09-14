12th Annual Brooklyn Hip Hop Festival Finale Concert

Did Nas & Nicki Minaj Make Their “Relationship” Official?

J.R. Bang
It’s looking like the Nas and Nicki Minaj dating rumors are true.

The legendary Queens rappers was spotted together Wednesday night at Nas’ 44th Birthday celebration and were caught on Instagram Live getting frisky. In the video above you will see Nas catching Minaj by surprise with a big kiss. Also, the duo were hugged up while his chocolate birthday cake was being brought out.

Do the videos confirm the two are dating? No, however it looks like they are at the very least enjoying each others company and it isn’t anything wrong with that.

