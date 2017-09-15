Stay Schemin’: L&HH’s Moniece Slaughter Is In Trouble With The Law — Again

Moniece Slaughter has had her fair share of drama ever since she hit the scene in 2014 on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood — and it looks like she doesn’t plan on staying out of trouble any time soon.

According to TMZ, the reality star was taken to court earlier this week by a friend who claimed her former NBA star boyfriend wrote checks in the friend’s name to pay her rent. Timothy Clayton Roulhac-Carr claims he used to be Moniece’s good friend and would do anything for her; including save her from homelessness and help her fund a bank account with no credit.

However, Timothy filed legal docs Thursday for a restraining order, claiming former NBA star Joe Smith wrote checks from Timothy’s account in Timothy’s name, just to pay Moniece’s rent. He added that the L&HH star started dating Akon again, which pissed off Joe, who canceled the check out of spite and made up a lie that Timothy robbed him.

Roulhac-Carr also claimed in court docs that in December he was robbed at gunpoint and believes Moniece set him up. He also says she used her celebrity “to slander me and gay bash me.” But unfortunately for Timothy, the judge didn’t find his stories compelling enough to chastise Moniece.

Timothy Clayton Roulhac-Carr’s restraining order has been denied, and Moniece has yet to speak out about the allegations. Do you think the accusations against the reality star are true?