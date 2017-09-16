Police Release Video Of Kenneka Jenkins Wandering Around Hotel Alone

Around the same time Kenneka Jenkins’ mother denounced reports that there is video of her daughter wandering into a freezer the alone, Rosemont police have released footage of the dead 19-year-old.
According to WGN, in the videos released by police, Jenkins appears to be stumbling in the hotel kitchen, hallways and out of an elevator. However despite community activist Andrew Holmes claims, there IS NOT any released footage of Jenkin’s walking into the freezer alone with the door closing behind her.
On Friday, Jenkins mother, Tereasa Martin, stressed that she hadn’t seen any footage of her daughter walking into the freezer either.
“Despite request for all evidence, we have only been provided snippets of video, none of which shows Jenkins walking into a freezer,” the statement reads in part.
“Serious questions remain as to how she ended up in a Crowne Plaza Hotel freezer and why it took a day and a half for the hotel to find Kenneka.”
From early on, Martin was very vocal that Chicago police were not doing enough to investigate her daughter’s death.
As HELLO BEAUTIFUL previously reported, Jenkins left home around 11:30 pm on September 9 to attend a kickback with friends at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center. She was found dead in a freezer and was pronounced dead just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.
RELATED NEWS:
Chicago Activist: Video Of Kenneka Jenkins Shows Her Walking Into Freezer Alone
Here’s Everything We Know About The Mysterious Death Of Kenneka Jenkins
Mother Of Teen Found Dead In Freezer: ‘Someone In This Hotel Killed My Child’
Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016
14 photos Launch gallery
1. Rapper Shawty Lo died in a fiery Atlanta car crash on the morning of Sept. 21.
Source:Getty
1 of 14
2. Sportscaster John Saunders passed away suddenly at the age of 61 on Aug. 10. The details surrounding his passing are still unclear.
Source:Getty
2 of 14
3. Actor Gene Wilder, best known for his role in ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,’ died on Aug. 29 from Alzheimer’s disease.
Source:Getty
3 of 14
4. Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali passed away on June 3 after a 32-year battle with Parkinson’s.
Source:Getty
4 of 14
5. Actor Anton Yelchin, best known for his role as Chekov in ‘Star Wars,’ passed away minutes after a June 19 car accident.
Source:Getty
5 of 14
6. Actor Ron Lester died on Aug. 4 of kidney failure. He was best known for his role in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’
Source:Getty
6 of 14
7. ‘The Voice’ star Christina Grimmie was shot dead at 22 years old by a man who opened fire on her while she signed autographs.
Source:Getty
7 of 14
8. Legendary singer Prince tragically died from an accidental prescription drug overdose on April 21. He was 57-years-old.
Source:Getty
8 of 14
9. WWF wrestler and actress Chyna died from an accidental overdose of Valium and Ambien on April 20. She was 45 years old.
Source:Getty
9 of 14
10. ‘Blood, Sweat, & Heels’ reality star Daisy Lewellyn died from a rare form of liver cancer on April 8.
Source:Getty
10 of 14
11. Singer Denise Matthews, aka Vanity, died from kidney failure at the age of 57 on Feb. 15. She was Prince’s protegée and ex-girlfriend.
Source:Getty
11 of 14
12. Singer Maurice White passed away on Feb. 3 after battling Parkinson’s disease. He was the founder of R&B group Earth, Wind, & Fire.
Source:Getty
12 of 14
13. Rock star David Bowie died on Jan. 10 after battling cancer for 18 months. He was 69.
Source:Getty
13 of 14
14. A Tribe Called Quest rapper Phife Dawg passed away on March 22 due to complications from diabetes. He was 45 years old.
Source:Getty
14 of 14