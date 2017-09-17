David Clarke Goes On Twitter Tirade, Calls Rep. Maxine Waters A ‘Black Supremacist’

NewsOne Staff

Days after getting called out for plagiarizing his master’s thesis, controversial former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke went on a 24-hour Twitter tirade in which he fired shots at California Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters and the Black Lives Matter collective.

Clarke’s first target was Waters. He called her out after she made a statement directed at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, amid reports that President Donald Trump scolded Sessions.

“To Jeff Sessions, how does it feel to be dragged & humiliated? Now you know how the African Americans you disrespected feel,” she tweeted.

Clarke absurdly responded on Twitter that Waters “hates White people” and that she was a “Black supremacist.”‘

To Maxine Waters. With the election of @realDonaldTrump, now you know how forgotten voters in flyover country feel. https://t.co/qJZWkPFrTC pic.twitter.com/XSg2OYhjAA — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) September 16, 2017

It's obvious that Maxine Waters hates white people. That would make her a black supremacist. pic.twitter.com/hdRQG7XxuC — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) September 16, 2017

Clarke’s Twitter fingers did not stop there. Hours later, he dug into the Black Lives Matter movement—which he refers to as “Black Lies Matter”—blaming them for the chaos that occurred in St. Louis following the acquittal of a White police officer who fatally shot a Black man, and outlandishly claiming that the group is “destroying cities.”

If Black LIES Matter really believe that Black Lives Matter they would be helping out in youth centers instead of destroying cities. pic.twitter.com/4woALVTScF — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) September 17, 2017

Colin Kaepernick was also targeted in Clarke’s Twitter rant. He claimed that Kaepernick’s powerful decision to use his platform as an avenue to take a stand against social injustice wasn’t sincere.

When I see Kaepernick in the hood mentoring young black males on making better lifestyle choices then I will know his sincerity. Opportunist pic.twitter.com/5rlOGM4w0C — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) September 16, 2017

David Clarke has been taking losses all year. He was blocked from a Trump administration post and risks losing his master’s degree over plagiarism allegations.

